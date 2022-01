Poland off to winning start in ATP Cup as Hurkacz stars

Hubert Hurkacz and Kamil Majchrzak both helped Poland to their first Group D victory on Saturday against Greece on the opening day of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Cup in Sydney.

Hurkacz was originally due to face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first singles match but the world number four was sidelined by a right elbow injury.

Instead, Hurkacz quickly settled to overcome Tsitsipas’ replacement, 20-year-old Aristotelis Thanos, 6-1, 6-2 to help complete a 2-0 tie win following his compatriot's victory at the Qudos Bank Arena.

In the opening singles match, world number 117 Majchrzak played with confidence to defeat Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-4 in 79 minutes.

Hurkacz later completed a highly professional performance over Thanos, which included 10 winners in the 54-minute encounter.

🇵🇱 Kamil Majchrzak rips a forehand to extend his lead to 4-3 in the second set against Pervolarakis.#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/h51nyy8gvG — ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 1, 2022

"I was expecting to play Stefanos and I was preparing tactics with my coach and Marcin [Matkowski], so it was difficult when I found out," said Hurkacz.

"I'd never played him before, or seen him play.

"He had a big serve and fortunately I was returning quite well and put pressure on him.

"It's great to be back in Sydney."

The tie ended with Michail Pervolarakis and Tsitsipas beating Poles Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski in the doubles fixture 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 in 90 minutes for Greece’s first match win.

However, it was too little too late as Poland had already secured the 2-1 victory overall.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Spain blew away Chile 3-0 to top Group A, while Serbia beat Norway 2-1 in the same pool.

Argentina then beat Georgia 3-0 in Group D.

The action continues tomorrow with Russia against France and Italy versus Australia in Group B, while Canada face the United States and Germany meet Britain in Group C.