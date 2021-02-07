Russia have been crowned the winners of the 2021 ATP Cup following a resounding win over Italy in the final at Melbourne Park.

The duo of Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev won their respective singles matches to ensure the nation won the second edition of the tournament - which is one of the warm-up events before the Australian Open.

Rublev faced Fabio Fognini in a one-sided affair that finished in two sets - 6-1, 6-2 - while Medvedev similarly won comfortably by a score of 6-4, 6-2 against Matteo Berrettini.

The third match in the tie - only played if needed as a decider - did not go ahead.

This would have seen the Russian pairing of Evgeny Donskoy and Aslan Karatsev play Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Russia's victory makes them the second winners of the team tournament, which is widely seen as a rival to the Davis Cup, following Serbia's victory over Spain last year.

Serbia were eliminated in the group stage this time following a defeat to 2021 semi-finalists Germany, while Spain lost to Italy in the last four.

Both Medvedev and Rublev sit in the top 10 of the men's singles world rankings, with Medvedev fourth and Rublev in eighth.

Medvedev's best major performance came at the 2019 US Open, where he finished runner-up.

The 2021 Australian Open is set to start tomorrow at Melbourne Park - with Medvedev failing to make it past the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

Rublev's best Australian Open result also saw him make the fourth round in 2020, and he has made a Grand Slam quarter-final on three occasions.