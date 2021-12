The next edition of the Military World Winter Games in Bavaria will not take place because of the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The event had already been delayed once by COVID-19, moved from 2021 to 2022, but now it will not take place at all.

"At an emergency meeting of the WINOC organising committee, after a comprehensive assessment of the current situation and including a professional perspective risk analysis, we came to the conclusion that it would be irresponsible towards all participants and contributors to hold the 4th CISM Military World Winter Games 2022 in its planned form," wrote Organising Committee head Harald Dobmeier in a letter shared by the International Military Sports Council.

"Therefore, as difficult as it is for us, we have no choice but to recommend to our ministerial leadership that this international military winter sports event be cancelled."

Berchtesgaden and Ruhpolding in Bavaria were due to act as host cities, with action scheduled from March 22 to 27.

Germany has experienced a steep increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of November.

While the number of new cases per day is now falling, restrictions remain in place and in Bavaria they are particularly strict.

Ski jumping fans cannot attend the Four Hills Tournament legs in Germany because of COVID-19 ©Getty Images

Spectators are banned from sporting events in Bavaria at present, including International Ski Federation World Cup legs.

Italy, France and Russia have all hosted the Military World Winter Games before.

The cancellation of the 2021 edition means that Lucerne is due to host the next Military World Winter Games, in 2025.

The Swiss town was supposed to hold the Winter Universiade this month, but that too was cancelled due to the emergence of the Omicron variant and ensuing travel restrictions.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where COVID-19 was first detected, staged the last Military World Summer Games in 2019.