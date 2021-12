Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov has tested positive for COVID-19 following his arrival in Australia.

The world number 14 tweeted out the news after touching down in advance of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2022.

With the tournament still three weeks away, the 22-year-old should still be able to compete if there are no complications in his recovery.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID," said Shapovalov.

"I am following all protocols including isolation and letting the people who I’ve been in contact with know.

"Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court when it safe to do so.

"Thank you in advance for your support and wish you all a safe and happy holiday."

Shapovalov played at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, and is at least the fourth player to compete who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Spanish great Rafael Nadal, who Shapovalov beat in the third-place playoff, has the virus, while women's singles finalists Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur both tested positive as well.

Tunisia's Jabeur beat Swiss Bencic - the Olympic champion - in the women's singles final.

Emma Radacanu, the British teenager who win the US Open in a major shock, was supposed to play in Abu Dhabi but was withdrawn after testing positive for the virus shortly beforehand.

"El Shapo" has never been beyond the third round at the Australian Open.

Shapovalov reached a maiden Grand Slam semi-final in 2021 at Wimbledon, losing to world number one Novak Djokovic as the Serbian went on to secure a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles crown.