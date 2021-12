Ascending tennis player Olivia Gadecki appears set to miss next month's Australian Open and other tennis events in her home country after opting not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Australian Associated Press reports that governing body Tennis Australia has held talks with the 19-year-old Gadecki attempting to persuade her to receive jabs, but that she has not changed her stance and is therefore set to miss out on tournaments during the Australian summer.

It was confirmed by the tournament director Craig Tiley last month that all players at the first Grand Slam of the year must be inoculated in order to compete, with the Victoria Government refusing to grant any concessions to unvaccinated competitors.

Gadecki had been expected to receive a wildcard entry worth at least AUD100,000 (£53,800/$71,300/€63,300).

She reached the second qualifying round of last year's Australian Open, and in February became the first unranked teenager to defeat a top-10 player in 24 years when she beat the United States' Sofia Kenin at the Phillip Island Trophy.

Compulsory vaccinations have proved a major talking point in the build-up to the Australian Open, with the participation of defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic still unclear ©Getty Images

The Australian has won two International Tennis Federation event titles, and is now 181st in the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) singles rankings.

Vaccinations have proved a contentious issue among players on the Association of Tennis Professionals and WTA Tours, and Serbia's men's singles number one Novak Djokovic could miss out on a bid for a record 21st Grand Slam men's singles title at the Australian Open.

Djokovic has repeatedly refused to reveal whether he has been vaccinated and opposed making it a mandatory requirement, although he has been named on the entry list for next month's Grand Slam.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini - the men's singles world number seven - has backed making inoculations compulsory at the Australian Open, after players were forced to quarantine for two weeks prior to last year's tournament.

Australia has implemented some the world's strictest COVID-19 countermeasures, including tight controls on international travel.

The Australian Open is due to take place in Melbourne from January 17 to 30.