Officials from the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) Committees and Member Federations met in Amsterdam to review 2021 and plan global development initiatives for the future.

The meetings were led by GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt and chairman of the Referee and Judges Committee Michael Wachter.

The body claimed it was ideal opportunity to evaluate the level of GAMMA's officiating, as the organisation's competition programme has concluded for the year.

"It is vital that we give all of our stakeholders an opportunity to input into the future development plans for the organisation," Engelhardt said.

"The feedback that we received over these last two days is extremely valuable and will be shared with the Executive Board in the coming weeks."

Committee representatives and Member Federations came up with recommendations to share with the GAMMA Executive Board ©GAMMA

Those in attendance were tasked with reviewing GAMMA's events and producing a list of recommendations that would be presented to the organisation's Executive Board.

"The meetings enabled us to reflect on areas of improvement for officiating and to create a plan to put measures in place to ensure officiating is world-class for the sport and all stakeholders involved," Wachter said.

"The meetings have been interactive and productive, especially since we had to do video calls the last few months, and I look forward to implementing these new structures and processes to develop the standards of officiating for MMA."

The next meeting of the GAMMA Executive Board is due to take place alongside the World Championships which are set to be held in Berlin next year.

It was originally set to take place from December 7 to 11 but was postponed following strict COVID-19 measures introduced in Germany.