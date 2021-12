The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) and GAMMA Indonesia recently hosted two events with the aim of introducing striking mixed martial arts (MMA) to athletes and referees to grow the discipline in the country.

The inaugural editions of the GAMMA Indonesia Striking MMA Exhibition and GAMMA Indonesia Striking MMA Referee and Judge Training Programme were held at the Sandro Academy Martial Arts Centre in Jakarta.

Striking MMA is a new discipline introduced by the governing body that prohibits ground and pound.

It is considered as a gateway into traditional MMA for athletes looking to transition from sports such as boxing, kickboxing and muaythai as they are purely based on striking.

A total of 30 people attended the Striking MMA Referee and Judges Training Programme, which introduced the rules and techniques of the discipline.

GAMMA Indonesia vice-president Joshua Hamilton and GAMMA Indonesia secretary general Subhan Prasandra were also in attendance.

"Striking MMA, which is separate from mixed martial arts, was created to introduce most MMA techniques to the novice athlete before he or she competes in full-on mixed martial arts," said Hamilton.

"The goal is to make them more confident in the basic techniques they have, as well as safer because it applies rules that protect them while gaining valuable experience in the ring."

The Striking MMA Exhibition then followed the training programme.

It featured 10 bouts in total and gave athletes an opportunity to learn the rules and then apply them in the ring while also having a chance to meet other competitors from around the country.

Prasanda commented that he expected great things for Indonesian MMA in 2022.