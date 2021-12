World Athletics' Doping Review Board has updated its procedures for the applications of athletes from the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) to compete as Authorised Neutral Athletes (ANAs) at international events.

Athletes must submit their applications through RusAF at least four weeks before the entry deadline for the relevant international competition, and may be required by the Doping Review Board to undergo further testing.

It had already been confirmed earlier this month that the number of eligible ANAs from RusAF at major events including the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July would be doubled to 20.

This quota also applies for the World Race Walking Team Championship in Muscat in March, the European Championships in Munich in August, the World Half Marathon Championships in Yanghzou in November and the European Cross Country Championships in Turin in December.

RusAF must prioritise athletes from the International Registered Testing Pool in their nomination of the 20 ANAs, and the limit will be reduced by 25 per cent for each failure to comply with requirements under the ANA programme.

There is no cap on the number of Russian ANAs eligible to compete at other international competitions, and the Doping Review Board will take into account applicants' out-of-competition testing record in the 12 months prior to competition, requiring at least three no-notice tests each from at least three weeks apart.

This is reduced to two no-notice out-of-competition tests for athletes in under-18 and under-20 events, while for under-15 meets athletes may compete as ANAs without applying to the Doping Review Board.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe last month said "good progress" was being made at the Russian Athletics Federation while expressing concerns over the length of its suspension ©Getty Images

RusAF is required to accompany each application with an official letter, and provide an updated list of affiliated athletes to be published by World Athletics every three months in the interests of transparency on those ineligible.

Guidance documents have been sent to RusAF and published by World Athletics.

RusAF has been banned since November 2015 following revelations of doping cover-ups.

The ANA scheme was established in 2016, but suspended last year following further corruption scandals.

It was reinstated in March after RusAF's Reinstatement Plan was approved by the World Athletics Council, with a limit of 10 neutral Russian athletes put in place for championship competitions.

In total, 151 athletes received ANA status in 2021, with six applications rejected.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe claimed last month that "good progress" was being made at RusAF, although he also expressed concerns at the length of time it is taking for the body to have its suspension lifted.