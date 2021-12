The Swiss city Geneva has been named the host of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, as well as the World Senior Curling Championships, due to take place in April 2022.

Both competitions are set to be held simultaneously at the Curling Club Trois-Chêne from April 23 to 30, with these events due to complete the 2021-2022 season.

The defending mixed doubles world champions are Scotland's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat who won gold earlier this year on home soil in Aberdeen.

They are both set to compete in mixed doubles and team competitions at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Scotland, Norway, Sweden, Canada, Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, United States, China, Germany, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, England, Hungary and Japan have already qualified for the Championship based on their results at the 2021 edition.

The final four teams were to be determined at the 2022 Mixed Doubles World Qualification Event, but this was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions in Scotland.

A solution is to be determined on how the other four spots will be filled by the World Curling Federation (WCF) Board and its Competition and Rules Commission.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds are the defending world champions from 2021 ©Getty Images

"Our colleagues at Swiss Curling have proven to be great hosts over the years, so I am delighted to have both the World Mixed Doubles and World Senior Curling Championships 2022 being played in scenic Geneva," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"Following the showing of mixed doubles at the Olympic Winter Games, where the attention on our sport is dramatically increased, I have no doubts that curling fans will be eager to watch their favourite teams compete for the world title.

"I'm confident that the local Organising Committee will provide a safe environment and produce a first-class event for the athletes and fans around the world."

This is to be the first World Senior Championships since Stavanger in 2019, where Canada won both golds.

Both the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.