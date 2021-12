New Zealand is set to hold the 2023 Men's World Team Squash Championship in the city of Tauranga, seeing a return to the country for the competition after 40 years away.

It comes after the city relinquished rights to hold the 2021 edition due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 2021 Championship was moved to Kuala Lumpur in May, but the competition was cancelled last month after Malaysian authorities refused to issue visas to Israeli players.

Malaysia and Israel have no diplomatic ties and Israelis cannot visit the country.

Squash New Zealand chief executive Martin Dowson expressed his delight for the return of the four-man squad tournament.

"It's great to have the 2023 World Squash Federation Men’s World Team Championship secured for New Zealand," said Dowson.

"It has been a strange couple of years for all events and [chair of the Organising Committee] Wayne Werder and the team in Tauranga should be commended for their hard work to gain the hosting rights for this prestigious event which will feature all of the top ranked men’s Professional Squash Association players.

"We know that in 2023 the venue will be even bigger and better and will do the sport proud."

Egypt are the defending champions at the Championship ©Getty Images

Teams play a best-of-three match in a round robin before moving onto a knockout stage.

Egypt won the 2019 title, while 2023 hosts New Zealand were fifth.

World number two Paul Coll was happy with the decision to bring the competition to his home nation.

"Having the World Teams in New Zealand is huge for the sport," said Coll.

"For me to personally play in New Zealand is rare, so having a tournament of this calibre is massive and means a lot to me to play in front of friends, sponsors and family.

"It's also a big occasion to promote the sport I love and show how good it is to fellow Kiwis.

"I haven't lost at a World Teams event at the last two events and I want to keep that record and take the New Zealand team as high as possible with plenty of hometown support."

Egypt have won the past two editions of the Championship, which is traditionally held every second year.