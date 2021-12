Shenzhen has been confirmed as the second Chinese leg of the 2022 Diamond League calendar after Shanghai, with the country scheduled to host events on the circuit for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai, a staple of the calendar, was already confirmed and the second in a back-to-back run in China was revealed today.

Prior to its cancellation last year as COVID-19 restrictions stayed in place in China, Shenzhen was set to feature on the 2021 schedule.

Competition starts in China in Shanghai on July 30 at the Shanghai Stadium, with the following week's meeting taking place on August 6 at the 40,000-capacity Bao’an Stadium.

Shanghai's Diamond League meeting has been part of the schedule since 2010 ©Getty Images

These are to be the first Diamond League events after the 2022 World Athletics Championships, scheduled for July 15 to 24 2022 in Eugene in Oregon.

Shanghai has been part of the circuit since 2010, but it was also cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Shenzhen Organising Committee is led by experienced athletics meeting director in Norwegian Rune Stenersen, who is the former chief executive of the Oslo Diamond League.

The men's 100 metres is set to be the headline race of the meeting.