Organisers of the Wanda Diamond League have scheduled a full season of 14 meetings for the 2021 campaign after this year's circuit was severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rabat is due to host the first meeting of the 2021 series, which is set to conclude with the season finale in Zurich between September 8 and 9.

Organisers said the calendar is "strictly provisional at this stage and remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2021".

The event in the Moroccan city opens the season on May 23, before the circuit heads to Doha, hosts of the 2019 World Athletics Championships, on May 28.

The Diamond League then moves to Europe, with meetings scheduled in Rome, Oslo, Stockholm, Monaco and London before a month-long break for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Action is set to resume following the pause for Tokyo 2020, pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis, with a meeting in Shanghai on August 14.

The 2021 Diamond League season is due to conclude in Zurich ©Getty Images

Hayward Field in Eugene, which has been renovated prior to hosting the World Championships in 2022, is then scheduled to stage its first Diamond League event on August 21.

China is due to hold its second competition of the season the following day, at a venue which has not yet been determined, before the circuit heads back to Europe for events in Lausanne, Paris, Brussels and Zurich.

Britain, which has traditionally had two meetings each season, will only host one Diamond League competition in 2021 - the event in London, scheduled for July 13.

Several meetings on the 2020 calendar were either postponed or cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first 13 meetings, athletes will earn points in a bid to qualify for a place in the final, where they have the chance to win the Diamond Trophy and be crowned Wanda Diamond League champion in their chosen discipline.

Athletes did not earn points in 2020 owing to the pandemic.

A total of eight meetings took place this year despite the global health crisis.