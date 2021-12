Turkey's two-time taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 26.

Yaman won gold in the women's 62 kilograms division at the 2015 World Championships in Chelyabinsk and repeated the trick in Manchester in 2019.

She also won the European title five times as well as two golds at the Summer Universiade.

Other victories include successes at the Mediterranean Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games, as well as the World Taekwondo Grand Slam title in Wuxi in 2017.

She competed under the nickname "Gold Hunter" but never featured at the Olympic Games.

In 2018, she won the female player of the year prize at the World Taekwondo Gala Awards, after two Grand Prix victories.

İrem Yaman, left, won two World Championship titles ©Getty Images

"As everything has an end, now it's time to say goodbye to my sport that made me who I am, and to you who support me endlessly," said Yaman on Twitter.

"I know every end is a beginning and I know good will always win.

"Everything started 16 years ago with the dream of a little girl.

"I won the championship in my first competition and I believed that I will be the world champion.

"After 10 hard years I was constantly defeated, I cried, I was sad, I lost a lot of weight, I didn't see my family, I replaced everything my peers did with taekwondo.

"I never gave up because I knew that at the end of all this sacrifice, I would be the winner.

"Despite everything and everyone, I persevered and won.

"I enjoyed every moment in my career knowing that every good thing has an end."