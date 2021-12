Francesco Friedrich won his 10th race from 10 on the final day of the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup in Altenberg, as the German continues his impressive unbeaten streak on home soil.

With his team of Thorsten Margis, Martin Grothkopp and Alexander Schüller, Friedrich won the four-man bobsleigh by a comfortable margin of 0.28sec for a combined time of 1min 48.88sec.

Justin Kripps' Canada took the silver medal in front of the Russian team piloted by Rostislav Gaitiukevich.

Benjamin Maier's Austrian side just missed the medals, while Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis was a distant fifth.

Kim Kalicki won the two-woman bobsleigh with Lisa Buckwitz ©Getty Images

In the two-woman bobsleigh, Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwitz led a one-two for the hosts in front of Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt, having posted the quickest runs in both of their efforts.

They created a sizable gap back to their compatriots of 0.22 to win their first gold medal of the season, keeping Kalicki second in the overall standings in front of Jamanka in a time of 1:54.49.

Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffman of the United States got the bronze medal by 0.05 in front of teammates Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs.

Anastasiia Makarova and Elena Mamedova of Russia were fifth, while World Cup leader Laura Nolte of Germany - joined by Viktoria Dönicke - was sixth.