Yoon Hong-geun, the President of the Korea Ice Skating Federation, has been appointed South Korea's Chef de Mission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap News, the Korea Sports Association selected the 66-year-old today because of his contribution to domestic and international sports development, as well as his leadership.

Yoon was elected as the President of the Korea Ice Skating Federation unopposed last year, with his term lasting until January 2025.

He is also the chairman of the chicken franchise Genesis BBQ Group and was previously the President of the Seoul Squash Federation, which he took up in 2005.

His role at Beijing 2022 will be to improve morale in the team with COVID-19 still a pressing issue across the world.

"I am well aware that there are great concerns about the safety of the athletes due to the novel coronavirus infection," said Yoon to Yonhap.

South Korea held the last Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang 2018 – finishing seventh on the table with a haul of 17 medals, including five golds in skeleton, short track speed skating and speed skating.

The nation’s best Winter Games was at Vancouver, where it finished fifth with six golds.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 2022.