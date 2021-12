Matti Suur-Hamari recovered from a disappointing first day to claim victory on home soil in the men's lower limb impairment category in snowboard cross at the World Para Snowboard World Cup in Pyha.

He defeated Ben Tudhope of Australia in the final for the gold medal, while Evan Strong of the United States claimed bronze in front of Takahito Ichikawa of Japan.

The previous day, the Paralympic and world champion was knocked out in qualifying for the first leg of two in the category.

That day, Dutch snowboarder Chris Vos took gold in the men's lower limb, defeating American Noah Elliott in the final.

In the women's upper limb final, Poland's Monika Kotzian defeated Spain's Irati Idiakez Lopez for the gold medal.

Jacopo Luchini won the men's upper limb race ©Getty Images

France's Cecile Hernandez took the gold medal in the women's lower limb category, holding off The Netherlands' Lisa Bunschoten.

Lisa Dejong of Canada won the bronze medal in front of Renske van Beek, also of The Netherlands.

Italy was victorious in the men's upper limb category after Jacopo Luchini took the win, with France's Maxime Montaggioni finishing runner-up.

James Barnes-Miller of Britain took bronze in front of Mirko Moro, who was the second Italian in the final.

The next leg of the World Cup is scheduled to start tomorrow in Hochfügen in Austria.