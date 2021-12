Victoria Sports Minister Martin Pakula has defended the policy of players only being allowed to take part in the Australian Open in Melbourne next month if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 after Novak Djokovic's father claimed his son was being "blackmailed".

Organisers of the year's first Grand Slam, due to take place from January 17 until 30, have warned that all players would have to be vaccinated to take part.

"Under these blackmails and conditions, [Djokovic] probably won't [play]," Srdjan Djokovic told Serbian media.

Pakula dismissed claims that the policy was targeted at Djokovic.

Being vaccinated is about responsibility to the community you live in. For the health of others & for business, which needs the economy to stay open



For visiting tennis stars, it’s about responsibility to the community welcoming you. In this case, Victoria.



It’s not blackmail. https://t.co/d5Fz2MzqFW — Martin Pakula 💉💉 (@MartinPakulaMP) November 29, 2021

"If you're a visiting international tennis player, or a visiting sportsman of any kind, it's about your responsibility to the community that you are being welcomed into," Pakula told Australian media.

"And that's why we are asking those international tennis stars to follow the same requirements as Victorians are.

"It's not about blackmail, it's about making sure the Victorian community is protected.

"I want to make it clear that I really hope that Novak Djokovic gets vaccinated and plays in the Australian Open.

"But if he chooses not to, that's a matter for him."

The Serbian, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, including nine at the Australian Open, has so far steadfastly refused to confirm whether or not he has had the vaccine against COVID-19.

Speaking earlier this week, the 34-year-old still appeared reticent over his participation at Melbourne and admitted he was not currently in contact with Australian Open officials.

"I haven't been talking to them," he said.

"I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be.

"Now that I know, we'll just have to wait and see."

Srdjan Djokovic, right, has claimed that the Australian Open is trying to "blackmail" his son Novak, left, to take part in the first Grand Slam of the year next month by having the COVID-19 vaccination ©Getty Images

Djokovic has consistently defended his right not to have the vaccine if he did not want to have it.

"The freedom of choice is essential for everyone, whether it's me or somebody else," he said.

"Doesn't really matter whether it's vaccination or anything else in life.

"You should have the freedom to choose, to decide what you want to do.

"In this particular case, what you want to put in your body."