Moras named as first female chair of World Taekwondo's Referee Committee

Amely Moras has been appointed as the first female chair of World Taekwondo's Referee Committee.

The 35-year-old American becomes the youngest person to currently head one of the governing body's Committees or Commissions.

She is making the step up after previously serving as the Committee's vice-chair, having enjoyed refereeing experience at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

World Taekwondo has confirmed a number of new chairs for two-year terms until 2023.

Maria Rosario Borello Castillo from Guatemala, a World Taekwondo vice-president, is the new chair of both the Member Relations and Development Commission and the Development Committee.

Canada's Songchul Kim has been named as the new Technical Commission chair, while French Taekwondo Federation President Hassane Sadok has taken on the role of Education Committee chair.

Switzerland's Jean-Marie Ayer, a World Taekwondo Council member and the organisation's former secretary general, has become chair of the Integrity and Ethics Committee.

Saudi Arabian Hadwah Moawad will chair both the Para Taekwondo Classification Committee and the Taekwondo For All Committee.

Several incumbent Commission and Committee chairs will also keep their roles, including Pimol Srivikorn of Thailand who is in charge of the Finance Committee.

The appointed chairs will now serve until 2023 ©World Taekwondo

Egypt's Mohamed Shaaban, a World Taekwondo Council member, keeps his role as Games Committee chair and Italy's Lorenza Mel will stay on as Juridical Committee chair.

South Korean Dae Hyoun Jeong has been reappointed as chair of the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee and Sweden's Chakir Chelbat remains in the lead role of the Para Taekwondo Committee.

Jungheon Kim of South Korea will lead the Poomsae Committee.

The total make-up of the Committees and Commissions includes 34 per cent female representation, as part of World Taekwondo's gender equality drive.

Chairs still need to be determined for the Athletes' Committee, Sustainability Committee and Coaches Committee.