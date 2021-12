Recovered statue of Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games mascot Clyde finds new home at primary school

A statue of Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games mascot Clyde, which was seized by police from a garden in the city earlier this year, has found a new home at a primary school.

The five-foot statue of Clyde, the thistle mascot, was one of 25 fibreglass figures commissioned to mark the Games, but after this version was stolen, the remainder were all removed from public display.

After a seven-year search police tracked down the missing Clyde to a house in the city in July.

The mascot now has a new home at St Constantine’s Primary School in Govan, Glasgow.

The school’s headteacher Catherine Capanni said pupils were enjoying having Clyde around the building.

"The children are just delighted," said Capanni, as reported by The Scottish Sun.

And now we’re out at @gostconstantine where Clyde is back!! It’s all very exciting!!’ pic.twitter.com/j6PqPD6zCK — Maureen McKenna (@maureen0207) December 8, 2021

"He’s forever in the P1 and P2 playground. The pupils will love and take care of him.

"They have been so excited about Clyde coming."

Politician Philip Braat, who also serves as the Lord Provost of Glasgow, an ambassadorial role that also sees him serve as Queen Elizabeth II's official representative in the city, joined pupils for a singalong in the school grounds to welcome Clyde to its new home.

When Glasgow hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games, it marked the first time Scotland had held the competition in 28 years.

Edinburgh previously hosted the Games in 1970 and 1986 respectively.