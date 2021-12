Megan Kraft and Delayne Maple of the United States clinched the women's gold medal to cap off their superb run from the qualification round at the International Volleyball Federation's (FIVB) Under-19 Beach Volleyball World Championships in Phuket.

The American pair, competing at only their second FIVB tournament as a team, won eight straight matches to secure the title at Bangtao Beach.

Kraft and Maple defeated Russia's Olga Gavrilova and Alina Salmanova 21-12, 21-17 in today's final.

They had overcome compatriots Xolani Hodel and Katherine Reilly 21-17, 21-15 to reach the gold-medal match.

France’s Teo Rotar and Arthur Canet took the men's crown after beating home favourites Netitorn Muneekul and Wachirawit Muadpha 21-15, 21-14 in the final.

Teo Rotar and Arthur Canet took the men's crown without dropping a set in the entire tournament ©FIVB

The seventh seeds did not drop a set throughout the entire event as they topped the podium in style.

A 21-18, 21-16 victory over Vladislav Panchenko and Ivan Chuprinov of Russia saw the French duo progress to the final.

Victory handed Rotar and Canet their first international-level medal.

They had previously participated in seven World Tour events and two age-category European Championships.