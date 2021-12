United States Tennis Association head Dowse resigns after just two years in the role

United States Tennis Association (USTA) chief executive Martin Dowse has announced his resignation just two years after he began the role.

Dowse will leave his post - which he started on January 1 2020 - in March 2022.

Prior to joining the USTA, he was Wilson Sporting Goods Co. President for six years.

During his tenure, the USTA hosted COVID-19-impacted US Opens in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, games were played without spectators, before fans were welcomed back this year, although those attending had to prove they had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"The USTA is now in a strong position for the future," he said in a statement announcing his departure.

"I am confident I will be leaving it in good hands and well-positioned for success.

The 2021 US Open opened fans back into the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center after a spectator-less 2020 event, though they had to prove they had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to gain entry ©Getty Images

"I want to thank our Board, the USTA staff, our many volunteers, and the wide community of people who love and play tennis, for making possible the success we have had.

"Working together, we demonstrated that tennis is the model sport, not only for safe and fun recreation during a pandemic, but also for a lifetime."

USTA chairman of the Board and President Michael J McNulty said: "We want to thank Mike for his deep commitment to tennis and the steady hand he showed at a time of extraordinary challenge and uncertainty.

"He helped navigate the USTA through two years of pandemic, staged two US Opens at a time when many thought it would be impossible, and helped refocus the USTA on its mission of growing the sport at the local level."

Dowse will assist with the transition until his departure on March 1 2022, during which the USTA Board will conduct its search for a new chief executive, the USTA claimed.