US Open to require spectators to have COVID-19 vaccine days before start of grand slam

Spectators at the US Open will now be required to present proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status, in a change announced less than 72 hours before the final tennis grand slam of the year, which is set to begin on Monday (August 30).

Visitors to the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York City (NYC) aged 12 and over will be required to present proof they have received at least their first jab.

Full crowds are set to be allowed at the US Open, and the vaccination requirements apply to the main Arthur Ashe Stadium, which holds more than 23,000, the Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand and the USTA National Tennis Centre grounds.

It had been expected proof of vaccination would not be required to enter the venue’s outdoor arenas, but as reported by The City, the proposed COVID-19 protocols had drawn criticism from some local politicians, including Donovan Richards, the President of the Queens Borough, where the US Open is held.

It was confirmed yesterday the New York City Mayor’s office implemented the stricter measures for the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Organisers extended this to ticket holders for other venues, citing the prevalence of the Delta variant and a desire to "put the health and safety of our fans first."

USTA statement regarding proof of vaccination to enter the US Open: pic.twitter.com/nf3ivZZM0i — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2021

A Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination card or an official immunisation record can be used as proof of vaccination, or a photograph or photocopy of either of these.

The NYC COVID Safe, Excelsior Pass or Excelsior Pass Plus apps are also valid.

Extra measures will be in place to alleviate any difficulties upon entry.

The USTA said its plans for the grand slam were shaped by discussions with the CDC, the New York City Mayor’s office and the New York City department of health.

Fans are returning to the US Open after last year’s event was held behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

The US has experienced a rise in COVID-19 infections, recording more than 190,000 cases yesterday for the first time since January.

COVID-19 vaccinations have proved a major talking point on the ATP and WTA Tours, with men's singles world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece commenting he would not get the jab unless it becomes mandatory ©Getty Images

In New York City, as per The City, mask and vaccine mandates are currently in place for indoor venues, where the risk of transmission is thought to be higher.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) have encouraged but not mandated jabs for players, and vaccinations have proved a contentious talking point on both tours.

Men’s singles world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia said he would oppose any move to make vaccines compulsory, while world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, women’s world number three Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and world number five Elina Svitolina of Ukraine have also expressed hesitancy.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer, Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Romania’s Simona Halep are among those to have received and encouraged vaccinations.

The US Open is scheduled to be held from August 30 to September 12.

Last year saw a number of high-profile starts pull out of the event for pandemic-related reasons, with Austria’s Dominic Thiem winning his first grand slam in the men’s singles and Japan’s Naomi Osaka triumphing in the women’s singles.