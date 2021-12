Organisers of the inaugural Junior Pan American Games hope that hosting the event in Cali will lead to the city staging bigger events in the future.

Colombia has hosted the Bolivarian Games, the Central American and Caribbean Games and the World Junior Athletics Championships all within the last five years.

It is also set to host the Pan American Games in 2027 in Barranquilla.

And now Cali is hopeful it can continue this trend.

"Now we are the hosts of this event and we already have earned the hosting rights to the Pan American Games in 2027 in Barranquilla," Baltazar Medina, President of Cali 2021, told insidethegames.

"We cannot deny the great impact this has on our country’s sporting development, first of all for the infrastructure and sporting equipment these events provide to the young athletes of Colombia, and secondly for the motivation it provides to our youth.

Baltazar Medina, left, wants Cali to stage bigger events after hosting the inaugural Junior Pan American Games ©Agencia.Xpress Media

"It nurtures the sporting spirit and interest in sport which is exactly what we need.

"We need young people who are motivated and interested in seeking out sport as a path for their growth and personal development and from there they are able to provide joy to the Colombian people through their incredible achievements on the international stage."

Medina believes the event will not only increase the level of Colombia's athletes but that of the entire region.

"I think that every country has demonstrated that these talented young athletes are the ones who will be winning future Olympic medals, and that is the real significance of these Junior Pan American Games," Medina said.

"I’d also like to invite all of the countries of Panam Sports to be motivated and interested in giving this event some continuity.

"I hope that the member countries of Panam Sports feel committed to the Junior Pan American Games and provide continuity to the program that I believe provides a lot of benefits to all Pan American sport."

Panam Sports secretary general Ivar Sisniega revealed there is interest from several cities to host the 2025 edition, although he did not disclose any names.