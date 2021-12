The National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Chile and Cuba have signed an agreement to collaborate on sport, education and sports management.

The partnership states that its main objective is "to contribute to raising the level of countries in matters such as organisation of programmes, training of coaches, academic exchange, sports medicine and Sports for All."

"This is an agreement that we have been discussing for a couple of years with the Cuban Olympic Committee," said Miguel Ángel Mujica, President of the Chilean Olympic Committee.

"It is a total collaboration agreement, there is nothing taxing but both parties are clear about the strengths of each one and how we can take advantage of this alliance.

"There are of course sports issues but also education, which we know they are very interested in what we have done in Chile."

The agreement aims to aid both countries' preparations for Santiago 2023, which is set to begin with the Opening Ceremony from the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos ©Getty Images

President of Panam Sports Neven Ilic was a guarantor for the deal and was also present at the signing alongside Mujica and Roberto Richards, President of the Cuban Olympic Committee.

"The idea is that our athletes can concentrate in Cuba in disciplines where they are leaders at the regional or world level, and also have the presence of Cuban athletes in our country, especially in some team sports where they have great results, thinking above all in Santiago 2023," added Mujica.

The agreement was signed in Cali in Colombia as the city is currently hosting the inaugural Junior Pan American Games.

Representatives from Panam Sports' NOCs flocked to Cali for the governing body's 59th General Assembly.

Chile is set to host the next edition of the Pan American and Para Pan American Games in its capital Santiago in 2023.