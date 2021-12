Serious fan disorder prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 final between England and Italy involving "ticketless, drunken and drugged-up thugs" could have caused deaths, according to an independent report into the event.

Lady Louise Casey's damning 129-page review called the unprecedented scenes "a national shame" and said they had been the result of a "collective failure" in planning for the match at Wembley Stadium.

Lady Louise said those involved in the disorder, such as the around 2,000 ticketless fans who stormed the venue and gained access to the stadium, were mainly at fault but also blamed the police and the Football Association.

The report noted 17 mass breaches of disabled access gates and emergency fire doors.

The fact Wembley's 90,000-capacity was limited to 65,000 due to COVID-19 restrictions was also cited as a factor, with the report stating it contributed to a "perfect storm".

"The Euro 2020 final was a potentially glorious national occasion that turned into a day of national shame," said Lady Casey.

Lady Casey's report blamed ticketless, drunken and drugged-up thugs for the crowd trouble ©Getty Images

"Our team of role models were in our first major final for 55 years.

"However they were let down by a horde of ticketless, drunken and drugged up thugs who chose to abuse innocent, vulnerable and disabled people, as well as police officers, volunteers and Wembley staff, creating an appalling scene of disorder and coming perilously close to putting lives at risk.

"We are genuinely lucky that there was not much more serious injury or worse, and need to take the toughest possible action against people who think a football match is somehow an excuse to behave like that.

"I am clear that the primary responsibility for what went wrong at Wembley that day lies with those who lost control of their own behaviour.

"Nevertheless there are always lessons to be learned and it is right and commendable that the FA have commissioned this thorough review and have fully engaged with it, along with key partners including the Police and local council.

"No one was fully prepared for what happened that day and it can’t be allowed to happen again."

England have been ordered by UEFA to play their next match governed by European football's governing body behind closed doors because of the crowd trouble before and during the final, which they lost on penalties to Italy following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Officials from UK Sport have claimed a potential home-nations bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup is not "up in smoke" despite the disorder at the Euro 2020 final.