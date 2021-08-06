The Vaud public prosecutor has confirmed an investigation into two individuals, who worked for UEFA in the run-up to EURO 2020, is continuing.

The individuals have reportedly been released from their work in the organisation’s Information and Communication Technologies Department after being arrested on suspicion of corruption.

In a statement to Blick, a Swiss newspaper, the Vaud public prosecutor confirmed: "The existence of a criminal investigation, which included a police intervention at UEFA headquarters.

"Many people, some of them UEFA employees, have been heard.

"Two defendants - who we remind benefit from the presumption of innocence - have been detained since April 7 2021. The investigation will continue in the coming months."

Multiple UEFA employees were arrested before the tournament, according to insideworldfootball, as part of the investigation, which is set to last for several months.

UEFA said in a statement that it "cooperated immediately and fully with the Swiss authorities on this matter."

UEFA’s headquarters were previously raided in 2016 in connection with a television rights contract for the Champions League, uncovered as part of 11 million documents leaked from a law firm in Panama known as the Panama Papers.