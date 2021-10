The Centre for Sport and Human Rights (CSHR) today launched "Convergence 2025", its strategic plan for the period from 2021 to 2025.

The new strategy will be presented and discussed at the Sporting Chance Forum, the CSHR's annual conference which runs this year, fully online, from October 4 to 7.

It describes how the CSHR, founded in 2018, will seek to address the current challenges in the field of sport and human rights through activities undertaken in cooperation with a diverse global network of individuals and institutions.

Among the CSHR's strategic priorities for the next four years are encouraging innovative thinking on sport and human rights, strengthening systems and practices in sport to align with human rights responsibilities, addressing harmful practices and cultivating collective action.

Mary Harvey, the CSHR chief executive who won winner’s medals as goalkeeper for the United States at the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991 and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, said: "We’re grateful to our Board and all our stakeholders for their collaboration and engagement in developing our roadmap for the years ahead.

"Convergence 2025 is about working together to realise a shared vision of a world where responsible sport is a reality everywhere.

"We believe that world is within reach."

Former US women's football team goalkeeper Mary Harvey, chief executive of the Centre for Sport and Human Rights, has championed Convergence 2025 ©Getty Images

In April, Harvey said athletes had real concerns about the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, stressing that organisers needed to be transparent in addressing alleged human rights abuses in China.

The CSHR was launched in June 2018 and "works towards a world of sport that fully respects human rights by sharing knowledge, building capacity, and strengthening the accountability of all actors through collective action".

It recently appointed a nine-person governing Board of Directors and became an independent non-profit association, based in Geneva.

The Centre is chaired by Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and ex-United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

David Grevemberg, who stepped down as chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation this year, has recently become the CSHR’s chief innovation and partnerships officer.