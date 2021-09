The International Judo Federation (IJF) has confirmed "solidarity" as the theme of this year’s World Judo Day as the organisation looks to highlight efforts to come together in the face of global crisis.

Held on October 28, the annual event aims to celebrate the endeavours of the judo community to unite during hardships.

This year’s theme follows the 2020 edition’s "stronger together" message which was chosen in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and racism felt across the world.

"As if catastrophe weren't enough, the world has been faced with other destructive plagues, political crises which threw thousands of refugees on the roads and climatic crises which endangered the very nature of life, continued to swarm over our heads," a statement from the IJF read.

"Yet all is not gloomy and there are many reasons to hope and dream.

"Celebrating solidarity between peoples at the very heart of our societies, beyond differences, is part of this hope that the judo community is keen to promote.

"In 2020, we celebrated WJD around the theme 'together we are stronger'.

"What better theme to complete this than that of solidarity; a solidarity that we want active and real."

World Judo Day is set to be held on October 28 in a bid to bring the judo community together ©IJF

The IJF said it was keen to highlight the work of its projects, including Judo for Peace, Judo for Refugees, Judo for Children and Judo for All.

"With the notion of solidarity, it is important to associate those of altruism, generosity and charity," the IJF statement added.

"Alone we cannot do much, but together it becomes possible to overthrow mountains.

"On October 28 2021, we will celebrate the ability of the judo family to come together around its values and its ability to share them with as many people as possible.

"We invite you, at your level, whether at the individual level or that of your club or your federation, to think of solidarity by telling yourself that the hand you extend today may be the one you need tomorrow.

"Often solidarity is limited within a group, between its members.

"Some would even like to reduce it to an inter-self that does not correspond to what judo teaches us.

"In judo, we are committed to acting together as far as our capacities for action allow.

"To speak and act in solidarity is to be open to others, it is to have a philosophical and humanist approach to society, it is to give in order to receive better and thus to maintain a virtuous circle beneficial for all."