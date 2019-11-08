International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has congratulated the sport’s community after it was announced that, to date, more than 5,300 trees have been planted in 75 countries to mark World Judo Day.

Earlier this year, the IJF launched the idea of planting trees to celebrate the educational values of judo.

Vizer himself planted a tree during last month’s Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

The event concluded two days before World Judo Day, which takes place every year on October 28 to celebrate the birth date of the founder of the sport, Kanō Jigorō.

"With this operation we will contribute to preserving our environment and that of our children," Vizer said in Abu Dhabi.

"Climate change is something that affects us all, especially the disadvantaged ones.

"Planting a tree takes on a dimension that is both concrete and symbolic.

"By doing so, we are helping to build a healthier environment.

"It is also a strong symbol of unity and peace in the world."