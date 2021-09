The Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) has updated The Good Sports Governance Code after 15 years, focusing on responsibility, democracy, society and transparency.

The revised protocols were introduced during the organisation's general meeting in Arnhem's Musis Sacrum and replace the original 13 recommendations.

The Good Sports Management Code offers a compass for ethical and socially responsible management for all sports organisations across the country with an emphasis on social relevance, diversity and managerial and organisational quality.

"With the revised Good Sports Governance Code, the sports sector is taking the next step towards better governance in the sector," said Marc ven den Tweel, general manager of NOC*NSF.

"Thanks to both the substantive and compliance principles of the Code, sports associations and other sports organisations can ensure that they lay the foundations for a safe, fair and vital sports environment through conscious sports management.

"In other words, a sports environment where everyone feels at home."

Gerard Dielessen hopes the updated governance code can help the Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation become more transparent and progressive ©Getty Images

Sport is continually proving to be a valuable vehicle for social change and the NOC is keen to reflect that, it says.

"Society is constantly changing," said Gerard Dielessen, general director of NOC*NSF.

"Technology and digitisation have a major influence on how we organise ourselves.

"New agreements have been made in national and local sports agreements.

"There has been a major investigation into sexual harassment and abuse in sport.

"The national Government has started to make more money available for sport, which has increased public responsibility.

"And, sport in general, and certainly due to the current health crisis, is increasingly seen as an instrument for a healthy and vital society.

"In the past fifteen years, we have seen that society is also always evolving and therefore poses ever-changing questions and demands - also to sports.

"It would be good to hold the Code against the 'social light' again in a few years' time and to adapt it further."