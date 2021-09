Sophie Goldschmidt to take over as U.S. Ski & Snowboard President

Sophie Goldschmidt has been named as the new President and chief executive of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, taking over the position from Tiger Shaw on October 18.

Goldschmidt has experience of leadership and commercial positions with several high-profile sports bodies, including most recently the chief executive post at the World Surf League (WSL).

She has also held senior roles with the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), England's Rugby Football Union (RFU), Chime Sports Marketing (CSM), golf's European Tour and Adidas, where she began her career.

"I am thrilled to be the next leader of U.S. Ski & Snowboard," Goldschmidt said.

"My priority is to build on the organisation’s strong foundations.

"To take the levels of performance to new heights, to grow the number of participants and fans we engage with, in addition to creatively unlocking new value and investment.

"I see significant opportunities to further develop the profiles of the seven sports and of the athletes, who are inspirational role models.

"I’m also looking forward to working with the staff, coaches, clubs, the broader snow sports community, other key stakeholders and partners.

"I’m an avid skier with a passion for snow sports, which really makes this a dream opportunity for me at the right time.

"I can’t wait to get going."

Tiger Shaw is stepping down after eight years as President of U.S. Ski & Snowboard ©Getty Images

As chief executive of the WSL, Goldschmidt negotiated a 10-year agreement with athletes, implemented equal prize money for men and women, delivered record revenues and oversaw the creation of a Facebook partnership.

With the RFU, she was in charge of the English rugby union governing body's revenue-growth and commercial initiatives.

Goldschmidt role at the NBA as senior vice-president and managing director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa involved helping the league to expand globally, and she held the vice-president of sales and marketing role at the WTA.

Goldschmidt was also one of the European Tour's first two female Board members, and has been named as one of Forbes Most Powerful Women in Sport as well as AdWeek’s Most Powerful Women in Sport.

Shaw is stepping down after eight years spearheading U.S. Ski & Snowboard, and initially planned to leave after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

However, Goldschmidt will take over on October 18, although Shaw will provide support during a transition period before joining the national governing body's Foundation Board as trustee focusing on athlete development.

The US has won 17 Alpine skiing gold medals at the Winter Olympics, including Mikaela Shiffrin's women's giant slalom win at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Goldschmidt plans to spend time with athletes and develop plans for Beijing 2022 when she takes office.

The chair U.S. Ski & Snowboard's Board of Directors, Kipp Nelson, added: "Sophie brings an invaluable level of tacit knowledge gained from her previous roles working with athletes and sports organisations.

"Sophie’s leadership, commercial and marketing experience, combined with her commitment to the athletes, made her the ideal candidate.

"Her ability to grow engagement and raise the global profile of athletes, teams and brands will directly benefit all U.S. Ski and Snowboard stakeholders."

Goldschmidt will relocate from Los Angeles to he national governing body's base in Park City in Utah.

The United States is historically one of the most successful skiing and snowboarding nations, winning 17 golds at the Winter Olympics in Alpine skiing, 14 in snowboarding, nine in freestyle skiing an one each in Nordic combined and cross-country skiing.

Four of its snowboarding golds came at Pyeongchang 2018, where Mikaela Shiffrin triumphed in the women's giant slalom in Alpine skiing, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall secured victory in the cross-country skiing women's team sprint and David Wise won the freestyle skiing men's halfpipe event.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are due to be held from February 4 to 20.