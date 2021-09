Marlon Samuels, man of the match on both occasions the West Indies men won cricket's World Twenty20, has been charged with four breaches of anti-corruption regulations.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that it had charged the 40-year-old on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with the alleged offences occurring during the T10 League held in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

Samuels has been accused of failing to disclose receiving a gift or benefit "in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute", failing to disclose receipt of hospitality worth $750 (£/€) or more, failing to cooperate with an investigation and obstructing said investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant.

Samuels was informed of the chargers on Tuesday (September 21) and has 14 days to respond.

Samuels has not played for the Windies since 2018, but was a key figure in the team's recent white-ball success.

Marlon Samuels previously served a two-year ban for an anti-corruption offence ©Getty Images

He was the highest scorer in the finals of both the 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20 tournaments - each of which the West Indies won.

Samuels retired from cricket in November 2020, but these charges relate to the 2019 T10 League - which Samuels was picked for, but did not play a game in.

In 2008, Samuels was banned for two years after allegedly telling a bookmaker match-related information during a West Indies one-day international series in India.

A divisive but successful player, Samuels also ran into trouble over his bowling action at times, and is well-known for feuds with other leading players including Shane Warne and Ben Stokes.