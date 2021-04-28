Former Sri Lanka player and coach Zoysa banned for six years by ICC for match fixing

Former Sri Lanka player and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been banned from all cricket for six years for match fixing and associated offences.

The sanction follows the findings of an International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Tribunal last November which found him guilty of breaching the ICC Code and is backdated to October 31, 2018, the date he was provisionally suspended.

Zoysa was found guilty on three charges last November after he had exercised his right to a hearing before a Tribunal:

Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Former Sri Lanka player and coach Nuwan Zoysa, pictured playing against Zimbabwe in 2004, has been banned from cricket for six years by the ICC for match fixing ©Getty Images

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.

Alex Marshall, the ICC’s Integrity Unit general manager, said: "Nuwan played 125 matches for Sri Lanka, attending a number of anti-corruption sessions during a decade-long international career.

"In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model.

"Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others.

"Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport."