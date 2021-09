Jill Ellis is set to lead a comprehensive review of the women's football calendar after being named as the head of FIFA's Technical Advisory Group.

Ellis led the United States to consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019 as head coach, before resigning following the second triumph.

Well respected in women's football, Ellis will lead the evaluation process to consider how to optimise the sport's calendar to further its growth and popularity.

"The group will comprise leaders [from] within their different areas," said Ellis.

"We’re going to be looking at everything from the technical side, from the view of the coach: not just the current coaches but former coaches too.

"We’re going to look at the players’ view, referees, sports scientists, administration and certainly the fans.

"I think we have to have a general understanding of what everybody’s position is and where they are through their lens.

"And that also means it’s going to be an incredibly diverse geographic group.

"You know, the challenges and opportunities in one nation might be completely different to another."

Jill Ellis led the United States to consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019 as head coach ©Getty Images

The objective of the revised calendar is to create global access and opportunities in the sport by putting players' needs at the forefront of discussions.

"My charge with this group is to look at the overarching calendar and look at ways to grow our World Cup, and make sure that the World Cup is still incredibly special, but also appreciating that it has been, and is, a conduit to growth in our sport," added Ellis.

"So, how do we balance that?

"How do we look at that?

"That’s going to be part of the conversation and the discussion.

"Also, how do we grow the opportunity for a player that has never experienced something as special as a World Cup.

"That’s going to be our task."

The wide-ranging evaluation process will take in views from all stakeholders of the women’s game on how to optimise its calendar to guarantee sustainable growth.

Women’s football has enjoyed huge growth since the first FIFA Women’s World Cup was contested by 12 national teams in 1991.

The last edition, in France, attracted a global audience of 1.12 billion and featured 24 sides.

Australia and New Zealand are set to co-host the tournament for the first time in 2023 as 32 countries are set to compete.