GAMMA moves European Championships for second time with Kiev new host

The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) has been forced to move its European Championships for the second time - with Kiev the latest host.

Competition in the Ukrainian capital will also take place a month later than planned - with dates of between November 5 and 9 now confirmed.

Lamia was the original host of the event, but the GAMMA moved it to Tbilisi in Georgia earlier this month due to the wildfire crisis in Greece.

Georgia has now been forced to also withdraw following a spike of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Government officials have ruled that all mass sports events must be cancelled.

"We are absolutely gutted that the European Championship cannot take place this year in Georgia as originally intended," said GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt.

"But such is the climate we currently live in, and we fully understand and respect the Government's decision.

"We can't thank the local organisers enough for the time and effort already spent on the event and promise to them that GAMMA will be back as soon as it is safe to do so."

The Asian Championships were held in Kyrgyzstan last month ©GAMMA

The GAMMA said that Ukraine "immediately stepped in" with an offer to host the European Championships.

The local federation has come up with a "comprehensive plan" for the event with more details due to be announced soon.

"We appreciate the support we have received from many of our European members, especially Ukraine, and it goes to show how strong our structures and federations are that they are not only willing but able to step in at a moment’s notice," said Engelhardt.

"We are eager to start working with the Ukrainian team to give our European athletes the platform they deserve in November."

Tbilisi had been scheduled to stage the event between October 5 and 9.

The city had stepped in after fires raged across Greece.

At one point the national highway between Athens and initial host city Lamia was forced to close.