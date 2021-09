Fisher and Vincent among winners on final day of ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships

Canada’s Katie Vincent and New Zealand’s Aimee Fisher were among the winners on the final day of the International Canoe Federation Canoe Sprint World Championships in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

Vincent succeeded her compatriot Laurence Vincent-Lapointe as women’s C1 200 metres champion in the Danish capital.

The 25-year-old achieved a time of 46.52sec to win the event.

Spain’s Antia Jacome and Poland’s Dorota Borowska completed the podium places in times of 46.79 and 46.90.

"I really feel like this is the beginning, there is a long road to go for me," said Vincent, who was a C2 500m bronze medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with Vincent-Lapointe.

"I’m really looking forward to worlds next year at home, to be the reigning world champion added into a home World Championships will be super exciting.

"I have ups and downs since Tokyo, there were a lot of emotions and things to process, and there still is.

"It kept me going and I reconnected with my love for this sport."

Fisher clinched gold in the women’s K1 500m competition with the New Zealander completing the event in a time of 1min 48.08.

She finished 0.91 seconds clear of Hungary’s Tamara Csipes, who finished as the runner-up.

Denmark’s Emma Jørgensen won bronze in a time of 1:49.85.

New Zealand’s Aimee Fisher triumphed in the women’s K1 500m competition ©ICF

Belarus celebrated four gold medals on the final day of the World Championships, with Mikita Borykau and Volha Klimava earning individual titles.

Borykau won the men’s K1 500m title, finishing in a time of 1:88.87.

Portugal’s João Ribeiro and Germany’s Moritz Florstedt completed the podium, finishing in times of 1:39.88 and 1:40.04 respectively.

Klimava triumphed in the gruelling women’s C1 5000m event in a time of 26:19.84, with Hungary’s Zsofia Kisban and María Mailliard of Chile ending 18 and 20 seconds behind to complete the medal positions.

It was the second gold of the day for Klimava, having been part of Belarus’ gold medal-winning women’s C4 500m squad.

The team of Alena Nazdrova, Nadzeya Makarchanka, Aliaksandra Kalaur and Klimava triumphed in 1:48.62.

The podium was completed by teams from Hungary and Ukraine, who ended 0.88 and 1.17 behind.

Belarus were also victorious in the women’s K4 500m event, as Marharyta Makhneva, Nadzeya Papok, Volha Khudzenka and Maryna Litvinchuk secured a winning time of 1:32.55.

The quartet edged out Hungary for gold by just 0.16 seconds, with the Russian Canoe Federation (RCF) team ended third in 1:35.30.

Hungary enjoyed success with Balázs Adolf winning the men’s C1 5000m title in 23:08.62, followed by Germany’s Sebastian Brendel and the RCF’s Kirill Shamshurin in 23:09.28 and 23:30.18.

Anna Lucz and Kolos Csizmadia added to Hungary’s medal haul by winning the K2 mixed 200m in 33.94sec, with rivals from Portugal and Poland completing the podium in 34.34 and 34.35.

Italy’s Andrea Di Liberto was crowned men’s K1 200m champion by finishing in 34.78, followed by Sweden’s Petter Menning and Latvia’s Roberts Akmens in 34.81 and 34.95.

Nicolae Craciun and Daniele Santini won the men’s C2 500m title for Italy after clocking 1:39.90.

The duo finished 0.30 seconds clear of Hungary’s Jonatán Hajdu and Ádám Fekete, followed by the RCF’s Viktor Melantev and Vladislav Chebotar in 1:40.92.

The RCF’s Irina Andreeva and Ivan Shtyl triumphed in the C2 mixed 200m event in a time of 39.10, edging teams from Poland and Hungary.

Spain’s Patricia Coco and Maria Corbera secured the world title in the women’s C2 200m competition in a time of 43.88, ending just 0.01 seconds clear of Cuba’s Yarisleidis Duboys and Katherin Segura.

Hungary’s Giada Bragato and Bianka Nagy were third in 44.37.

Marcus Walz and Rodrigo Germade claimed Spain’s second gold medallists of the day, clocking 1;29.04 in the men’s K2 500m.

Crews from Germany and Slovakia completed the podium.

The men’s C1 500m competition saw Germany’s Conrad Scheibner take gold in 1:46.55, followed by the Czech Republic’s Martin Fuksa and Moldova’s Oleg Tarnovschi.