Ukraine won both quartet titles to end the third day of competition at the International Canoe Federation Canoe Sprint World Championships in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

Vitaliy Vergeles, Andrii Rybachok, Yurii Vandiuk and Taras Mishcuk won the men's C4 500 metres in 1min 31.20sec.

Poland and the Russian Canoeing Federation (RCF) were within half a second of the winners for silver and bronze.

Oleh Kukharyk, Dmytro Danylenko, Igor Trunov and Ivan Semykin of Ukraine then won gold in the men's K4 500m in 1:20.19.

Slovakia claimed silver and the Czech Republic won the bronze.

RCF's Kristina Kovnir and Anastasiia Dolgova won the women's K2 200m in a time of 37.41sec, while Hungary's Blanka Kiss and Anna Lucz and Poland's Dominika Putto and Katarzyna Kolodziejczyk took the silver and bronze medals.

Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova of Ukraine won by more than a second in the women's C2 500m in a time of 1min 55.85sec.

Alena Nazdrova and Nadzeya Makarchanka of Belarus claimed silver and Cuba's Yarisleidis Duboys and Katherin Segura won bronze.

Portugal's Fernando Pimenta won gold in the men's K1 1000m in 3:25.82, finishing in front of Hungary's Bálint Kopasz and Belarus' Aleh Yurenia.

In the women's equivalent, Hungary's Alida Gazsó won gold in 3:56.04 ahead of Britain's Lizzie Broughton and Denmark's Pernille Knudsen.

Conrad Scheibner won the men's C1 1000m ©Getty Images

In the men's C1 1000m Germany's Conrad Scheibner crossed the line in 3:50.73 for gold as Martin Fuksa of the Czech Republic and Hungarian Balázs Adolf completed the podium.

Danish canoeist Emma Jørgensen won gold in the women's K1 200m in 39.98, defeating Hungarian Anna Lucz and RCF's Natalia Podolskaia to the title.

María Mailliard of Chile claimed the women's C1 500m gold in a time of 2:05.09.

Luzan added a silver to her C2 500m title and Nazdrova made it a second medal of the day with a bronze.

Sweden's Dennis Kernen and Martin Nathell crossed the line in the men's K2 1000m for the win in 3:13.70; Denmark's Simon Jensen and Morten Graversen won silver and Hungary's Balint Noe and Tamas Kulifai won bronze.

Kirill Shamshurin and Vladislav Chebotar of the RCF won the men's C2 1000m in 3:32.83.

They were followed in by Poland's Wiktor Głazunow and Tomasz Barniak and Cubans Serguey Madrigal and Fernando Enriguez who completed the podium.

Danuta Kozák and Tamara Csipes of Hungary pipped Belarus' Volha Khudzenka and Maryna Litvinchuk for the gold in the women's K2 500m in 1:40.52.

Hermien Peters and Lize Broekx of Belgium claimed bronze.