The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has announced two development organisations have been established in Africa and the Pan American regions.

The organisation says the development federations will be tasked with supporting the development, education and growth of the esports community in their respective continents.

The GEF says it will provide resources, education and support to the organisations.

"As the convening platform for the world’s esports community, we recognise the Global Esports Federation’s capability to assist developing parts of the world to accelerate inclusion for all, and to shape the future of esports," said Chris Chan, GEF President.

"We are grateful to our colleagues for accepting to lead the development federations as we create a stronger #worldconnected community together."

The Africa Esports Development Federation will be led by T.A. Ganda Sithole, with the Zimbabwean official serving as a GEF vice-president.

Sithole also serves as the chair of the GEF Governance, Ethics and Membership Commission.

Nigeria’s Sayo Owolabi has been named secretary general of the Africa Esports Development Federation.

The position adds to his roles on the GEF’s Education, Culture and Youth Commission, as well as the International Relations and Development Commission.

GEF Board member Mario Cilenti has been confirmed as President of the Pan Am Esports Development Federation.

Cilenti is currently the chair of the GEF’s International Relations and Development Commission.

He will be supported by United States’ Melita N. Moore, who will serve as vice-president of the development body.

Moore is also a GEF Board member and chair of their Health and Wellness Commission.

Dominican Republic’s Yaqui Núñez del Risco Mejía has been named secretary general, adding to the role of being a GEF Brand, Marketing, Commercial and Communications Commission member.

The GEF is one of two organisations vying to be considered as the governing body with responsibility for esports.

The International Esports Federation (IESF) has also sought to establish itself in the role, having been founded in 2008.