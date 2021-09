The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) has announced the Ice Climbing European Cup in Oulu has been upgraded to European Championship status.

The organisation confirmed the move as part of a series of changes to the Ice Climbing World Tour, amid ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition in Oulu is scheduled to take place from February 21 to 22, featuring both senior and youth events.

The UIAA said the Ice Climbing World Cup at Vail in Colorado has been postponed until 2023.

The event had been scheduled to take place from February 25 to 26.

Only three World Cup events are now on the calendar, starting with lead and speed events at Cheongsong in South Korea from January 14 to 16.

Tymen will host the second event from March 4 to 6, with the World Cup season ending with another Russian event at Kirov from March 11 to 13.

The World Championships will take place in Switzerland from January 26 to 29.

Lead, speed and combined competitions will be contested at senior and youth level at Saas-Fee in Switzerland.

Six UIAA Ice Climbing European Cup events have been scheduled during the season.

Three events are scheduled to take place during the World Cup season ©UIAA/Levi Harrell

Two North American competitions are on the schedule, which are due to take place in November and February.

No Asian Cup competitions are scheduled to date.

This follows the cancellation of the Asian Cup climbing event in Iran’s capital city Tehran.

The event had been scheduled for February 4 to 6.

Two UIAA supported climbing festivals are due to be held during the World Tour season.

The Ouray Ice Festival in the United States will be the first from January 21 to 23, followed by Festi-Glace at Quebec in Canada from February 18 to 20.