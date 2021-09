The Chinese Taipei Skating Union (CTSU) is organising the 2021 Figure Skating Marketing Summit online over two days later this month.

Scheduled to take place on September 27 and 28, the event aims to gather stakeholders in the industry to discuss topics such as the marketing potential of over-the-top media service platforms, the benefits of the "International Skating Union virtual judging system" and digital broadcasting of winter sports.

The challenges and opportunities coming from the post-COVID-19 pandemic era in marketing and broadcasting are to be discussed too.





"The figure skating world in general, and the CTSU in particular, have been impacted extensively by the pandemic: cancellation of events, disruption on training schedules and international technical exchange activities, less exposure and less engagement with the public," said the CTSU in a statement.

"But the Winter Olympics are coming and we have new opportunities ahead.

"We are motivated to look for pathways to overcome the obstacles, and continue the plans of growing the sport within the region, supporting not only athletes and coaches, but also looking at other possibilities that technology brings when it comes to deliver events related with figure skating, engaging with broader audiences and therefore minimize the impact of the pandemic while continue investing in the future of the sport."

It will be open to everyone to attend for free.

"The future is digital" is the motto of the summit.