A new host for the 2022 International Ski Federation (FIS) Junior and Under-23 World Cross-Country Ski Championships is being searched for after the Polish town Zakopane withdrew due to construction conflicts near the resort.

The Polish Ski Federation confirmed to the FIS that construction was to take place at the time of the Championships in "direct surrounding" of the cross-country track.

Zakopane is still to host Junior World Championships in ski jumping and Nordic combined, scheduled to take place from February 27 and March 6 2022.

The cross-country competition was set to take place from February 26 to March 6.

"The FIS, together with National Ski Associations are intensively working on finding a solution to host the Junior and U23 World Cross-Country Ski Championships competitions and is hoping to confirm an organiser soon," said the governing body in a statement.

Zakopane is still to host World Championships in Nordic combined and ski jumping ©Getty Images

Teams who were due to compete were informed of the decision yesterday in a team captain call.

Finnish municipality Vuokatti held the Championships in 2021.

Poland was set to host the competition for the first time since 2001, when Karpacz held the Championships.