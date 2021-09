Teqball India launched a community scheme that aims to reduce food waste and tackle issues such as widespread hunger and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), with the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) congratulating the organisation on its work.

On June 23 this year, in conjunction with non-governmental organisation No Food Waste, Teqball India and Teqball Tamilnadu unveiled Food For Hunger Week, which seeks to redistribute surplus supplies to communities that would otherwise not receive sufficient food.

The programme aimed to tackle hunger in local Indian communities and the global issue of food waste.

It included providing food that was set to go to waste - an issue that has only become more pronounced during COVID-19 due to supply chain issues and other pandemic-related problems - to more than 5,000 people.

The initiative also focused on helping those with HIV.

FITEQ encourages all National Federations to implement and partner social programmes.

The organisation says that, since its foundation, it has "placed significant emphasis on contributing to a brighter and more sustainable future".

This includes producing a Sustainable Development Handbook, which "provides practical and cost-effective ideas that National Federations can implement."