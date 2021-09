Tributes paid after deaths of two taekwondo officials from Tahiti

Tributes have been paid in French Polynesia after the deaths of two respected taekwondo officials.

Temauri Foster and Enoha Tehahe, from Tahiti, both passed away within days of each other.

Foster, who was 70, was an accomplished athlete who became French champion in the under-64 kilograms division in 1980.

He became the first French Polynesia competitor to win a national title in France.

After competing, Foster entered politics and he was also the vice-president of the Taekwondo Polynesian club.

Tehahe founded the Manava Taekwondo club and also trained youngsters at the Tamarii Punaruu club.

He always dedicated himself to youth and was also an excellent referee.

Both Foster and Tehahe participated in World Taekwondo Oceania (WTO) referee and coach accreditation courses in June 2019, under the tutelage of Denzil Ray.

"Our deepest condolences at the loss of Tahitians Temauri Foster and Enoha Tehahe," said WTO President John Kotsifas.

A statement from the local governing body added: "The Federation Polynesia Taekwondo sends sincere condolences to both families and loved ones."