The Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) has signed an agreement with China Mobile’s subsidiary Migu which will see the launch of several initiatives, including the Innovation of Digital and Esports Asia (IDEA) programme.

The IDEA programme will be spearheaded by the Digital Intelligence Innovation Centre, which has the goal of supporting the management of existing competitions, establishing a platform that will allow the AESF to undertake business operations based on data.

Migu will also help with providing technology and communication for new man-control-game and extended reality esports competitions.

The AESF and Migu have pledged to combine their resources to use esports as a vehicle to further the education of young people in areas such as science, technology and engineering, and work together on the layout and presentation of the industry.

The partnership aims more generally to develop and promote esports so that it can meet changing global digital trends.

Kenneth Fok, the President of the AESF, explained his hopes for the collaborative arrangement.

Esports featured as a demonstration event at the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang 2018, and the programme at Hangzhou 2022 includes eight esports medal events ©Getty Images

"The definition of electronic sports has long been an inclusive term," he said.

"With further advancements in technology, our partnership with China Mobile Migu will ensure that this collaboration, with the use of Migu’s array of innovative technologies and platforms, will progress and transform electronic sports beyond competitive video gaming.

"The introduction into a new source of digital experiences will surely provide meaningful interactions for the next generation of players and most importantly provide more opportunities across the competition, education, and business sectors for all to experience."

The AESF is running the first ever esports competition at the Asian Games next year, with eight medal events and two demonstration games set to feature at Hangzhou 2022.

This came after the governing body in Asia was chosen by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) as its sole partner for the inclusion of esports at the Games.

Esports featured as a demonstration sport at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.