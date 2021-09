Chengdu 2021 Torch unveiled to the world at event in Chinese city

The Torch for next year's delayed Summer World University Games in Chengdu has made its international debut after being unveiled at an event in the Chinese city.

"Rong Huo", the name for the Chengdu 2021 Torch, was shown to a global audience for the first time as preparations for the multi-sport Games in 2022 continue.

Chengdu 2021 said the four gradient colours - rich red, bright yellow, lake blue and jade green - combine to reflect the "sustainable, smart, spirited, and sharing" spirit of the Games.

The design of the Torch also features a giant panda, native to Chengdu, while the top depicts bamboo leaves.

"Thanks for the unique design for the 2021 FISU World University Games Flame," Acting International University Sports Federation President Leonz Eder said.

【Ronghuo】Last night, the #torch of #Chengdu2021, lit up the Twin Towers, what a splendid #lightshow! 🤩🥳



Enjoy the video. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/cIW0TZmhpo — Chengdu 2021 World University Games (@Chengdu2021) September 1, 2021

"The birth of 'Rong Huo' is the perfect embodiment of the vision and spirit of the 2021 FISU World University Games.

"The Flame bearers are messengers of the FISU flame and sportsmanship.

"The Flame Relay is a 'relay of dreams' to pass on the FISU World University Games spirit among us all."

Speaking in a video message played at the event, Eder also expressed his support for a successful Games, scheduled to take place from June 26 to July 7.

The dates are the fourth the Games have been given after a series of COVID-19-related postponements.

Olympic champions and world champions such as Gao Min, Zhang Shan, and Chen Jing were among the athletes who participated in the celebratory event, where the uniform for the Torchbearers was also revealed.