Europe Triathlon Age Group Championships to be held as part of Munich 2022

The Europe Triathlon Age Group Sprint Championships will be held as part of the multi-sport Munich 2022 European Championships, it has been announced.

The Munich 2022 Organising Committee, Europe Triathlon and the German Triathlon Union (DTU) confirmed the decision to integrate the event.

"We are very proud that we are able to provide the European age group athletes the opportunity to compete during the elite European Triathlon Championships that are part of the second edition of the multi-sport 2022 European Championships hosted in Munich," said Bernd Kapp, DTU vice president for grassroots sport.

"Triathlon continues with its tradition to have elite and age group athletes racing in the same event.

"The finish and the atmosphere in the iconic Olympic Park will provide the athletes with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It’s a great opportunity especially for German athletes to race in front of a home crowd."

Organisers say the age-group races will take place on August 14 next year.

An estimated 1,000 people are expected to participate in their respective age groups.

The swim course will be in Karlsfelder, in the north-east of Munich city centre.

Around 1,000 athletes are expected to take part in age-group events ©Getty Images

Athletes will transition from the 750 metres swim to a 20-kilometre bike section, which will take them to the Olympic Park in Munich.

The races will conclude with a 5km run in the park.

Triathlon is one of nine sports featuring at next year’s European Championships in Munich.

A total of 4,400 of the continent’s best athletes will compete at the multi-sport event, across athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon.

The inaugural edition of multi-sport European Championships was held in Glasgow and Berlin in 2018.