Board of Control for Cricket in India angry at Shastri and Kohli's breach of COVID-19 rules

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its anger at coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli for attending a public event in London.

Shastri then tested positive for COVID-19 while bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar, who were identified as close contacts on Sunday (September 5), returned positive tests yesterday.

Team physio Nitin Patel remains in isolation.

Shastri, Kohli and other members of the touring team were part of a book launch last Tuesday (August 31) where the room was packed with people.

"Photos from the event have been shared with BCCI officials," said a senior BCCI official, per The Times of India.

"The Board will probe the matter.

"This incident has left the Board embarrassed.

"The coach and the captain will be asked to explain the circumstances after the fourth Test at Oval.

"The team's administrative manager Girish Dongre's role is also under the scanner."

The Indian team had not sought clearance for the excursion from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) either.

India currently lead the series with England 2-1 ©Getty Images

"This wasn't an official event that either of the boards had organised," the official continued, as reported by The Times of India.

"This incident is all the more unsettling because BCCI secretary Jay Shah had written to every team member before the series, asking them to be cautious and refrain from attending crowded events.

"The action of the team hasn't gone down well with the Board.

"The BCCI is in touch with ECB and trying to ensure the series is completed without any further incidents.

"As of now, everyone is hoping that Shastri recovers soon.

"There is a selection meeting for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

"Maybe the matter will be raised there."

India had encountered COVID-19 cases prior to the Test series, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and training assistant Dayanand Garani testing positive in July.

England and India have stayed at different hotels throughout the series to reduce possible risks around COVID-19.

India earned a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series after triumphing at The Oval yesterday.

England collapsed when chasing 368 runs to win, as India bowled England out for 210 in the fourth innings.

The fifth Test will begin at Old Trafford on Friday (September 10).