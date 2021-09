The proposal to make the FIFA World Cup a biennial event has received its first support from member associations of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) following a joint statement released by four national football governing bodies.

The possibility of doubling the number of World Cups held was discussed at FIFA’s 71st Congress this May, which saw the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s suggestion of holding a feasibility study to investigate the potential of the move passed by 166 votes to 22.

As reported by Inside World Football, the Bangladesh Football Federation, Football Association of Maldives, All Nepal Football Association and Football Sri Lanka have all now publicly supported holding men’s football’s flagship event every two years.

The FIFA World Cup has been held every four years since its inaugural edition in 1930, apart from the 12-year break between 1938 and 1950 because of the Second World War.

However, the Presidents of the four national organisations have said this four-year gap is "too great."

None of the four countries has ever qualified for the World Cup.

FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsène Wenger is one of the most prominent supporters of holding the FIFA World Cup every two years ©Getty Images

The statement said that less than a quarter of the AFC’s member associations had reached the World Cup, and that Asia’s "aspiring players, coaches and officials should have a dream of playing their part in a truly global sport."

It added that a debate over changes to the FIFA international match calendar "can only be positive for football’s modernisation," and that "increasing global competitiveness is the key to developing the sport."

The four Presidents also spoke in favour of annual youth tournaments, and concluded: "every talent - every country - deserves a chance."

The idea of doubling the number of World Cups held was previously mooted by former FIFA President Sepp Blatter in 1999 and 2001 and by South American Football Confederation President Alejandro Domínguez in 2018.

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, who was appointed as FIFA’s chief of global football development in November 2019, first came out in support of holding a World Cup every two years in March, and reiterated his position in July.

According to sources at Inside World Football, Wenger is to release a document proposing changes to the international calendar in the near future.

Despite corruption allegations, concerns regarding human rights violations and having to play the tournament in the winter, Qatar is set to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022 ©Getty Images

Fouzi Lekjaa, the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and member of the FIFA Council, recently claimed a biennial World Cup would be "more democratic," and accused opponents of being "egotists" protecting their own interests.

The Confederation of African Football came out in support of the idea in July.

Current FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in 2019 that the Women’s World Cup could be held every two years.

However, fitting continental tournaments into the calendar alongside a World Cup held every two years and a potential fan backlash are two possible obstacles to the proposals.

Despite corruption allegations and concerns regarding human rights violations, the next edition of the men’s FIFA World Cup is scheduled for November and December 2022 in Qatar.

In 2018, FIFA announced a huge change and expansion to the current 32-team competition.

From the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, 48 teams will enter the competition, divided into 16 groups of three, with the top two advancing to the knockout stages, which will begin from the round of 32 as opposed to the round of 16.