Smith to step down as chief executive and secretary general of New Zealand Olympic Committee

New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) chief executive and secretary general Kereyn Smith is stepping down after 10 years in the role, it was announced today.

A departure date has not yet been established but the NZOC hopes to have a replacement in place before the start of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing next February.

Smith has overseen New Zealand’s participation in three Summer Olympics at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and two Winter Games at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

She has also been in charge for two Commonwealth Games at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

New Zealand produced its best performance at a Summer Olympics for 37 years at Tokyo 2020.

The team won a total of 20 medals, including seven gold - their most since Los Angeles 1984.

Kereyn Smith will be leaving the NZOC after guiding them to their best Olympic performance for 37 years at Tokyo 2020, winning seven gold medals, including in the women's rugby sevens ©Getty Images

"This role has been incredibly rewarding and I could not be more proud of what the New Zealand Olympic Committee has achieved during the last 10 years," Smith said.

"It is a job that brings many challenges, not least of those that have been faced by sport and the Olympic Movement in the last 18 months.

"I believe in the power of sport to transform and inspire communities.

"It has been a real joy to see our New Zealand Olympic and Commonwealth teams lead the way in this regard, showcasing our nation’s character and capability both on the world stage, and here in Aotearoa [the Māori name for New Zealand].

"Likewise, I am proud of our standing in world sport.

"What’s more, the opportunities to network, lead and advocate on the global stage within the Olympic and Commonwealth sports movements have been incredibly special.

"I am committed to supporting the NZOC’s ambitions for sustained global impact and influence into the future, and will continue in leadership roles, and serving New Zealand’s interests.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the New Zealand Olympic Committee Board and staff as well as my colleagues in Sport NZ, HPSNZ (High Performance Sport NZ) and our National Sporting Organisations.

"Their contribution and collaboration to achieve on behalf of New Zealand’s Olympic and Commonwealth athletes has been invaluable to me both personally and professionally."

Among the initiatives established by Smith at the NZOC was the Integrity Committee, Te Urunga Tu (the Maori Advisory Committee) and strengthening the capability and responsibilities of the Athletes' Commission.

Smith has also been an influential figure internationally and is currently the vice-president of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

It is not yet clear how her resignation at the NZOC will affect her position at the CGF.

Kereyn Smith has been praised for putting athletes at the heart of decision-making during her 10 years as NZOC chief executive ©Getty Images

NZOC President Mike Stanley claimed Smith is widely recognised for her leadership and advocacy skills and her passion for diversity, inclusion and fair play.

"Kereyn has been an outstanding leader for, and within, New Zealand sport," he said.

"During a period in sport where athlete wellbeing has been in the spotlight more than ever, Kereyn has been consistent in her focus on athletes at the heart of our organisation.

"She has also worked hard for women’s leadership throughout the system and strengthened our commitment to a culture of Manaaki throughout the NZOC."

NZOC Athletes’ Commission chair Sarah Cowley Ross acknowledged Smith’s commitment to athlete voice and wellbeing.

"Under Kereyn’s leadership we have been able to strengthen the connection of athletes to the NZOC and with representation on the board, within Olympic teams and on numerous working groups athletes truly contribute to decision-making at all levels," the heptathlete said.

"We have seen the NZOC Athletes’ Commission launch the sport-wide Athlete Leadership Network to empower, connect and educate athlete leaders and have seen the expansion of athlete wellbeing services to include non-carded athletes.

"We thank Kereyn for her contribution, passion and impact to athletes and sport.

"Fa'afetai lava [Thank you very much]."