Jessica Long claimed the 16th Paralympic gold medal of her illustrious career on the final day of swimming action at Tokyo 2020.

Long was hoping to complete a hat-trick of Tokyo 2020 titles when she lined up in the women’s S8 100 metres butterfly final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, following individual and team relay medley triumphs.

The American secured her sixth medal of the Games by winning gold in a time of 1min 9.87sec, holding off the Russian Paralympic Committee’s (RPC) Viktoriia Ishchiulova, who finished 0.93sec behind as the runner-up.

Colombia’s Laura Gonzalez Rodriguez was 11.06 adrift of the leading duo, but won bronze in 1:20.93.

Long has now won 29 medals at the Paralympic Games during her career, dating back to her debut at Athens 2004.

Her latest triumph came as part of four consecutive American victories in the pool, with Robert Griswold, Elizabeth Marks and Evan Austin also topping the podium.

Griswold won a close men’s S8 butterfly final, which saw the top five swimmers separated by fewer than two seconds.

He triumphed in a time of 1:02.03, with China’s Yang Feng and Ukraine’s Denys Dubrov earning the remaining medals in 1:03.20 and 1:03.23 respectively.

Austin secured his first Paralympic gold medal by winning the men’s S7 50m butterfly competition in 28.98, ending just 0.05 clear of Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov.

Colombia’s Carlos Serrano Zarate completed the podium in 29.34.

The Netherlands' Chantalle Zijderveld won women’s SM10 200m individual medley gold in a world record ©Getty Images

Marks' triumph in the women’s S6 100m backstroke final came in a world record time of 1:19.57.

The result gave the American her second Paralympic title, having won breaststroke gold at Rio 2016.

China’s Jiang Yuyan finished 1.08sec behind to win silver, while Germany’s Verena Schott clocked 1:21.16 for bronze.

Marks was one of several swimmers to produce world-record times to win gold.

Canada’s Danielle Dorris lowered her world record in the women’s S7 50m butterfly event, with her winning time of 32.99 improving on effort of 33.51 set in the heats.

The United States’ Mallory Weggemann won silver in 34.30, with Italy’s Giulia Tezi ending 0.02 behind in bronze.

The RPC’s Roman Zhdanov produced a world record of 40.99 to win the men’s S4 50m backstroke, improving on the 40.99 he set in 2019.

Czech Arnost Petracek and Mexico’s Angel Camacho completed the podium in 41.26 and 43.25.

Liu Yu continued China’s success in the pool with a world record of 44.68 in the women’s S4 50m backstroke giving her a second gold of the Games.

She led a Chinese one-two with team mate Zhou Yanfei touching home in 48.42, followed by Greece’s Alexandra Stamatopoulou in 49.63.

A fourth Tokyo 2020 gold was earned by Lu Dong as the Chinese swimmer fended off competition from her compatriot Cheng Jiao in the women’s SM5 200m individual medley event.

The swimmers clocked 3:20.53 and 3:20.80 to finish as the top two, with Italy’s Monica Boggioni some way adrift winning bronze in 3:39.50.

Li Guizhi ended her wait for a gold medal, after backstroke bronze and 50m freestyle silver.

The Chinese athlete claimed the women’s S11 100m freestyle title in a Paralympic record 1:05.87.

World record-holder Liesette Bruinsma of The Netherlands was forced to settle for second in 1:06.55, while Li’s team mate Cai Liwen took bronze in 1:06.56.

Ukraine's Maksym Krypak won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

The men’s S6 backstroke competition saw Jia Hongguang win a first individual title, following relay success.

Jia topped the leaderboard in 1:12.72, adding gold to butterfly silver and individual medley bronze.

Argentina’s Matias de Andrade won silver in 1:15.40, with the medal rostrum completed by Croatia’s Dino Sinovčić in 1:15.74.

Maksym Krypak’s stunning Games concluded with a fifth Paralympic gold and a seventh medal in seven events.

His final triumph came in the men’s SM10 200m individual medley, with the Ukrainian swimmer winning in a Paralympic record of 2:05.68.

Italy’s Stefano Raimondi ended two seconds off the pace for silver, as Dutch swimmer Bas Takken took third place at 5.71sec down.

Krypak’s team mate Denys Ostapchenko became Ukraine’s latest swimming gold medallist with his maiden gold achieved in the men’s S3 200m freestyle final in a winning time of 3:21.62.

Mexico’s Diego Lopez and Jesus Hernandez rounded off the podium positions by clocking 3:23.57 and 3:23.93.

Hosts Japan celebrated a one-two in the men’s S11 100m butterfly final as Keiichi Kimura won gold in 1:02.57, with team mate Uchu Tomita 1.02sec off the pace in second.

Brazil’s Wendell Belarmino took bronze in 1:05.20.

One of the closest finals of the day saw Azerbaijan’s Raman Salei and world record-holder Stephen Clegg battle for gold in the men’s S12 100m butterfly final.

Salei emerged as the winner by touching the wall in 57.81, with his British rival 0.06 behind in the silver medal position.

The RPC’s Roman Makarov completed the top three in in 58.65.

The Netherlands’ Chantalle Zijderveld won her fifth medal pf Tokyo 2020 and second gold by rising from fourth place at the halfway mark of the women’s SM10 200m individual medley event to win in a world record 2:24.85.

The 20-year-old edged Hungary’s Bianka Pap by 1.27sec in the final, with fellow Dutch swimmer Lisa Kruger clocking 2:27.86 for bronze.

Swimming competition concluded with the RPC winning the 4x100m 34-point medley relay in a world record 4:06.59.

Australia finished as the runners-up in 4:07.70, with Italy completing the top three in 4:11.20.